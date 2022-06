We’re willing to bet after three days of Jubilee celebrations there’ll be quite a few people choosing to round off their Bank Holiday with a nice meal out.

We asked Express a couple of months ago readers which pubs and restaurants offered the best Sunday roasts across Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley.

Take a look below at some of the most popular responses (in no particular order):

1. 3 Millstones Inn Waddington Rd, West Bradford, Clitheroe. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. The Kettledrum Inn Red Lees Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Bistro 197 Towneley Golf Club, Todmorden Road, Burnley. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Wilfred's Crow Wood Resort, Holme Road, Burnley. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales