The Wood Top Inn pub in Burnley's Accrington Road to re-open at the end of the month

A long established Burnley pub will re-open its doors at the end of this month, after suddenly closing recently.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Wood Top Inn has been boarded up, leaving customers wondering about its future. But a spokesman for AJP Pubs, which owns the Accrington Road watering hole, said the premises were boarded up for security reasons. The building has been leased by Dec Mckavett and the new manager will be Caitlin Stott.

Dec said: “We want to keep the pub as the same friendly local that everyone has come to love.”

Related topics:Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.