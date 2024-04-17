The Wood Top Inn pub in Burnley's Accrington Road to re-open at the end of the month
A long established Burnley pub will re-open its doors at the end of this month, after suddenly closing recently.
The Wood Top Inn has been boarded up, leaving customers wondering about its future. But a spokesman for AJP Pubs, which owns the Accrington Road watering hole, said the premises were boarded up for security reasons. The building has been leased by Dec Mckavett and the new manager will be Caitlin Stott.
Dec said: “We want to keep the pub as the same friendly local that everyone has come to love.”
