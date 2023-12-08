The £15 Lancashire "showstopper" dessert everyone should get for Christmas -according to the BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards 2023
Booths supermarket, which is based in Preston, and has 15 stores across Lancashire, has won a top accolade for its millionaire choux wreath in the BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Awards 2023.
The 800g dessert, which costs £15, has jointly won the title of Best showstopper dessert.
Judges said: “A showstopper with wow-factor, this choux wreath has lots going on: crisp choux pastry, decadent chocolate topping, plenty of creamy sweetness.”
Online, Booths describe it as “choux pastry wreath filled with chocolate mousse, British whipped cream and salted caramel sauce, topped with chocolate fudge icing, dark and white chocolate shards”, and say it will feed up to eight people.
Order the dessert here, or pop instore.
Jointly winning the title was Marks and Spencer’s Snowy Winter white chocolate and passion fruit yule log, priced at £15 (850g).