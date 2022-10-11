Air fryer stocks in many stores in Lancashire are running low, particularly one of the most popular brands, Ninja. So if you’re thinking of making the switch, now is the time.

Here’s everything you need to know about air fryers and where you can get one in Lancashire …

What is an air fryer?

An air fryer is much cheaper to run than a conventional oven

Think of an air fryer as a smaller, more portable oven that sits on top of your kitchen worktop. It works in pretty much the same way.

Can you grill in an air fryer?

Yes – whether you want to grill, fry, bake or roast ingredients, the air fryer can do it all.

Do you need cooking oil in an air fryer?

It depends on what you are cooking but expect to use no more than a tablespoon of cooking oil when you need it.

Are there any health benefits to using an air fryer?

An air fryer is certainly more healthy than deep-frying food, which requires the ingredients to be completely submerged in cooking oil.

How much cheaper are air fryers to run than an oven?

An air fryer costs around 10p-30p per hour to run. Using a conventional oven for the same amount of time will cost around £1. And if you’re switching from a deep fat fryer, you’ll save on the expense of cooking oil.

What can I cook in an air fryer?

Pretty much everything you would cook in a conventional oven. From cake to chicken and everything in between. The main differences are size and speed. An air fryer can be up to 70 per cent faster than a conventional oven. The bigger the capacity, the more you’re likely to pay. They are ideal for cooking for one to two people at a time. If you are feeding a house full you may have to cook in batches.

Where can I get one in Lancashire?

Here are some of the least and most expensive air fryers we found available to buy in Lancashire ...

Currys

Least expensive: LOGIC LAF21 Air Fryer £39.99 – available in store at the Preston Deepdale branch.

Most expensive: TEFAL ActiFry Genius XL £284 – available in store at the Preston Deepdale branch, Blackpool Retail Park, Prestige Retail Park, Burnley, and Parliament Street in Lancaster.

Check the Currys website for home delivery options.

Argos

Least expensive: Power XL Vortex £70

Most expensive: Ninja Foodi 11-In-1 SmartLid £280

Both items are available for delivery to certain areas of Lancashire – enter your postcode into the Argos website to check if they deliver to your area.

Asda

Least expensive: Black Compact Air Fryer £32 – available in store at Asda in Bolton Street, Chorley.

Most expensive: Ninja Foodi Max 9-In-1 Multi Cooker – available for delivery. Check the Asda website for details.

Do Amazon sell them?

Yes, here are the least and most expensive – available next day through Prime delivery.

Least expensive best seller: Tower T17021 £55