A DJ with over 20 years experience behind the decks has opened his first bar in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the launch event included the bar’s very first quiz night featuring a guest appearance from Shaun Wallace, aka ‘The Dark Destroyer’ of ITV’s The Chase.

And one lucky team got the chance to have Shaun join their table for a round, giving them the ultimate advantage and a story to tell for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheers! Toasting the opening of new bar Off The Record

Owner Ant Avison has a vision for Off The Record to offer ‘a stylish new destination for after-work drinks, cocktails with friends, and nights filled with music and entertainment.’ He said: “Burnley has an amazing community spirit, and we wanted to create somewhere that feels exciting, welcoming and fun, right from the first drink of the evening. Off The Record is about good music, good drinks, and good times – every night has its own story.

“We want to bring back the fun of nights out the way they used to be, with singalong crowds and big party energy. The bar will be led by myself and assistant manager Victoria Collins combining our experience and local knowledge to make it a must-visit spot in Burnley.”

The bar is located in Hargreaves Street in what was formerly Bees Knees nightspot and before that, Pharaohs bar. The venue has had a fresh new look, styled around a black-and-white design inspired by vinyl’s iconic white-label aesthetic. Guests can look forward to weekly events including interactive quizzes, karaoke nights, and DJs and extended opening hours on weekends.