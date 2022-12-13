News you can trust since 1877
The best cafes, coffee shops and other eateries to get a cup of tea or coffee and delicious cake in and around Burnley according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly winter’s day.

By Jon Peake
10 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 4:51pm

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in and around Burnley with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 13 of the best - in no particular order - rated 4.7 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and delicious cakes.

Check them out. Not all in one day, obviously!

1. The best teas, coffees and cakes in Burnley

Here are 13 of the best places to get a hot drink and delicious cake in and around Burnley

Photo: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

2. fatgiraffe

fatgiraffe on Church Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 164 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons on Anchor Retail Park, Burnley, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 304 Google reviews

Photo: nw

4. Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park

Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park in Colne has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 183 Google reviews

Photo: site

