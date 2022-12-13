There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly winter’s day.

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in and around Burnley with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 13 of the best - in no particular order - rated 4.7 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and delicious cakes.

Check them out. Not all in one day, obviously!

1. The best teas, coffees and cakes in Burnley Here are 13 of the best places to get a hot drink and delicious cake in and around Burnley

2. fatgiraffe fatgiraffe on Church Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 164 Google reviews

3. Tim Hortons Tim Hortons on Anchor Retail Park, Burnley, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 304 Google reviews

4. Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park in Colne has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 183 Google reviews