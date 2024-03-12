Estrella Damm.

Move over burnt bangers and soggy buns, this season, Estrella Damm, has joined forces with Brand Ambassador José Pizarro, master of easy, yet delicious traditional Mediterranean cooking, to bring you some top tips to infuse a little bit of Barcelona into your backyard BBQ.

José Pizarro, esteemed chef and restaurateur, known as ‘the Godfather of Spanish cuisine in the UK’ shares his secrets for a traditional taste of the Mediterranean: “Spring, aka, La Primavera is a celebration of new life and beginnings. One of my favourite traditional La Primavera celebrations is the infamous Calçotada, where hoards of Catalan’s flock to friends’ rooftops and family gardens to grill the delicious,

seasonal Calçot onion.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pan Con Tomate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Calçotada is the perfect excuse to gather loved ones, enjoy great food and great beers, so here’s how you can change up your BBQ style to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to your back garden this Spring. For me, a BBQ is not complete without a delicious chilled bottle of Estrella Damm… it’s the perfect accompaniment to your Catalan feast.”

José believes in utilising fresh, seasonal, quality ingredients, just like Estrella Damm, and keeping dishes simple. He believes that home cooks shouldn’t be afraid of cooking several smaller dishes, as with the right prep and keeping it simple, you can enjoy a delicious Mediterranean feast, José-style in the comfort of your own home.

Estrella Damm & José Pizarro’s top tips for hosting your own Catalan style Fire Cooked BBQ:

1. Plant based cooking: It’s the season of the Calçot onion, and in homage to the vibrant Calçotada festival, taste delicious when charred, the

Vegetarian Coca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

traditional way, on an open fire, wrapped in newspaper, before being peeled and served with lashings of Romesco sauce

2. Mix up your sides: Replace your usual Cumberlands with Catalan Butifarra pork sausages, served with a rich, indulgent white beans for an

impressive twist on your classic summertime bangers 3. Up your salad game: Try sprucing up your salads with freshly chopped onions and plump juicy tomatoes drizzled in lemon for a salad bowl that packs a punch!

4. Sharing is caring: Serve everything in large sharing bowls and plates - and eat with your hands and get stuck in, the traditional Mediterranean way. The more mess, the more fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Cold beers for the win: And to wash it all down, don’t forget an ice cold Estrella Damm beer - the perfect Barcelona pairing for your Catalan

feast, fill a bucket with ice and add your bottles of Estrella Damm to chill just in time for you to dish up your delicious feast!

José has also shared some of his favourite recipes to impress your guests when hosting this S/S, all to be perfectly paired with a bottle of Estrella Damm.

José Pizarro’s S/S ‘24 recipes:

Estrella Damm is the perfect accompaniment to the below dishes; light and refreshingly drinkable, with a perfect balance between fresh grainy malt and subtle fruit, rounded off with a peppery bitterness and a clean finish, salud!

1. Calçots & Romesco:

Ingredients:

Serves 4-6

● 12 Calçots

● Olive Oil

Romesco Sauce:

● 4 Florina Pepper, soaked in boiling water for 1 hour

● 50g (2oz) blanched almonds

● 50g (2oz) hazelnuts

● 1 large fresh tomato, peeled

● 2 garlic cloves

● 1 slice sourdough

● 1 tbsp sherry vinegar

● 2 piquillo peppers, drained

● 75-100ml (2 ½ - 3 ½ floz) extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Blitz all the ingredients for the romesco sauce together in a blender until you

have a chunky sauce

2. Clean the calçots and rub all over with olive oil

3. Light a charcoal barbecue and add some kindling to get it nice and hot and full

of flames, or heat a heavy based pan or griddle pan over as high a heat as

you can

4. Sear the calçots all over until browned and tender

5. Serve with romesco sauce

CALCOTS & ROMESCO - Credit: Laura Edwards & Catalonia: Recipes from

Barcelona and Beyond by José Pizarro

2 .Pan Con Tomate:

Ingredients:

Serves 2

● 4 slices white bread, cut from a loaf

● 1 garlic clove, peeled

● 4 ripe tomatoes, halved

● Extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

● Flaky sea salt

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Lightly toast the bread then rub each slice with the garlic clove

2. Put two tomato halves, cut side down, on each slice and press down with your

fingers, squeezing the insides over the bread (discarding the outside)

3. To serve, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sea salt

PAN CON TOMATE - Credit: Laura Edwards & Catalonia: Recipes from Barcelona

and Beyond by José Pizarro

3. Fresh Butifarra with Beans:

Ingredients:

Serves 4

● Olive oil, for frying

● 1 large onion, finely chopped

● 1 carrot, finely chopped

● 1 celery stalk, finely chopped

● 2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

● 200ml (7 floz) fresh vegetable stock

● Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 4 large black or white butifarra sausages (or other large sausages)

● Handful of chopped parsley

For the beans:

● 250g (9oz) dried white beans, soaked overnight in cold water

● 1 carrot, quartered

● 1 leek, halved

● 1 celery stalk, roughly chopped

● 1 bay leaf

● 10 black peppercorns

Method:

1. Drain the beans and put in a large pan with the carrot, leek, celery, bay leaf

and peppercorns

2. Cover with 2 ½ litres (5 ¼ pints) of cold water, bring to the coil and then

simmer for 1-1 ½ hours until the beans are just tender

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Drain and discard the vegetables, bay leaf and peppercorns

4. When the beans are ready, heat a little oil in a pan and fry the onion, carrot

and celery for 15 minutes until really softened

5. Add the garlic and fry for a minute more then add the drained beans and

vegetable stock

6. Season well and simmer for 10 minutes

7. Meanwhile, fry the sausages in a pan with a little oil until they are browned all

over and cooked through

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Stir the parsley into the beans and serve with the sausage

FRESH BUTIFARRA WITH BEANS - Credit: Laura Edwards & Catalonia: Recipes

from Barcelona and Beyond by José Pizarro

4. Vegetarian Coca:

Ingredients:

Serves 6

● 12g (½oz) fresh yeast or 7g (1/4 oz) sachet fast-action dried yeast

● 330ml (11 ½ floz) lukewarm water

● Pinch of sugar

● 500g (1lb 2 oz/4 cups) plain (all-purpose) flour, plus extra to dust

● 10g (½oz) fine sea salt

● 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

● Fine polenta to dust

For the topping:

● 1 small, firm pumpkin (squash), cut into small wedges

● 2 red onions, cut into wedges

● Olive oil

● Sea salt

● Few sprigs of thyme (or some sage leaves)

● 150g (5oz) chestnuts

Method:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Cream the yeast in a bowl with a little of the water and a pinch of sugar

2. When smooth, add ¾ of the remaining water and leave to stand, covered, for

30 minutes until the mixture starts to bubble

3. Sift the flour and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer, add the yeast water and

olive oil and knead with the dough hook for 5 minutes on a low speed, adding

more of the water if it looks a little dry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Leave to stand for 10 minutes then knead again for 5 minutes until smooth

and elastic

5. Cover and stand for 1 hour or until doubled in size

6. Meanwhile , heat the oven to 200 degrees centigrade (400 degrees

fahrenheit/gas mark 6)

7. Put the pumpkin and onions into a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and season with

salt and the sage leaves, roast for about 30 minutes until starting to become

golden and tender, then remove from the oven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Divide the dough into 6 equal portions, then roll out on a lightly floured surface

into 30cm (12 in) tongue-like shapes

9. Sprinkle 2 baking trays with a little polenta, place the dough pieces on top,

cover with a clean tea towel and stand in a warm place for 15 minutes

10. Heat the oven as high as it will go, brush the dough bases lightly with olive oil

and sprinkle with sea salt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Toss the chestnuts with the pumpkin and onions and divide between the

breads, leaving a 2cm (2/4 in) border around the edge and bake for 10-12

minutes, or until the bases are golden and crisp

12. Serve immediately!

VEGETARIAN COCA - Credit: Laura Edwards & Catalonia: Recipes from Barcelona

and Beyond by José Pizarro

You can find these recipes and more in José Pizarro’s book Catalonia: Recipes from

Barcelona and Beyond available to purchase online here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the perfect accompaniment to your Mediterranean feast, reach for the beer of

Barcelona, Estrella Damm (330ml, ABV 4.6%, 1.5 units), available in all major

retailers