Good Food Guide: The 9 best local restaurants in the North West named in prestigous list

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 15:06 BST

Here are the North West restaurants with the Good Food Guide stamp of approval 🍴

The Good Food Guide has announced its annual 100 Best Local Restaurants list for 2025.

The 15th year of the annual list celebrates independently run restaurants that offer affordable and accessible dining across the UK.

The Good Food Guide selected 100 of the best local restaurants in the UK, in the areas of London, South East, South West, Central and East of England, North West, Yorkshire, North East, Scotland and Wales.

Here are the 9 North West restaurants that made the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025 list.

Lupo in Prestwich was the overall winner of the North West category of the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants. The restaurant presents itself as a ‘weekday cafe’, serving up traditional Italian pastries, coffee and more.

1. Lupo, Prestwich

Lupo in Prestwich was the overall winner of the North West category of the Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants. The restaurant presents itself as a ‘weekday cafe’, serving up traditional Italian pastries, coffee and more. | Google-Lupo

Cibus in Levenshulme is a pizza restaurant which offers both a dine-in and takeaway service. Alongside pizza, Cibus serves up small plates, Sunday lunch, fish and more. It offers gluten-free options on its menu.

2. Cibus, Levenshulme

Cibus in Levenshulme is a pizza restaurant which offers both a dine-in and takeaway service. Alongside pizza, Cibus serves up small plates, Sunday lunch, fish and more. It offers gluten-free options on its menu. | Google-Cibus

Stretford Canteen in Manchester is a family-run business which combines classic British dishes with French cuisine. The menu includes unique takes on the likes of steak and fish as well as a selection of ‘bar snacks’.

3. Stretford Canteen, Manchester

Stretford Canteen in Manchester is a family-run business which combines classic British dishes with French cuisine. The menu includes unique takes on the likes of steak and fish as well as a selection of ‘bar snacks’. | Google-Stretford Canteen

Belzan in Liverpool is an award-winning restaurant which serves up seasonal small plates. The food can be enjoyed alongside natural wine and cocktails. The restaurant has been praised for its use of British produce.

4. Belzan, Liverpool

Belzan in Liverpool is an award-winning restaurant which serves up seasonal small plates. The food can be enjoyed alongside natural wine and cocktails. The restaurant has been praised for its use of British produce. | Google-Belzan

