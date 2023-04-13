News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
54 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel

Take a sneak peek around Burnley's newest bar and restaurant The Swan and Goose based at Reedley Marina

The doors are due to open soon on Burnley’s newest eatery The Swan and Goose.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Situated in the picturesque setting of Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool canal the venue was formerly the Kingfisher bistro which closed in January.

Business partners Peter Davis, who takes on the role of general manager, and chef Matthew Earnshaw, hope to breathe new life into what they have described as ‘a gem of a venue.’

Undefined: readMore
.

1. 21 sneak preview photos of Burnley's newest bar and eatery The Swan and Goose

. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

2. 21 sneak preview photos of Burnley's newest bar and eatery The Swan and Goose

. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

3. 21 sneak preview photos of Burnley's newest bar and eatery The Swan and Goose

. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. 21 sneak preview photos of Burnley's newest bar and eatery The Swan and Goose

. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BurnleyKingfisher