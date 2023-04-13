Take a sneak peek around Burnley's newest bar and restaurant The Swan and Goose based at Reedley Marina
The doors are due to open soon on Burnley’s newest eatery The Swan and Goose.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Situated in the picturesque setting of Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool canal the venue was formerly the Kingfisher bistro which closed in January.
Business partners Peter Davis, who takes on the role of general manager, and chef Matthew Earnshaw, hope to breathe new life into what they have described as ‘a gem of a venue.’
