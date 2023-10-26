News you can trust since 1877
Spooktacular savings: Morrisons launches Halloween range with prices starting from 99p

Morrisons has announced the return of familiar favourites as well as terrifyingly tasty new treats just in time for Halloween.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
With prices starting at just 99p, there’s something for every shopper to enjoy, from savoury snacks to sweet nibbles.

Highlights include:

Heaven and Hell Sausages (Pack of 6 - £3.25 each, or 2 for £5.00)

Nightmare on Market Street Cheddar with smoky chipotle chilli.
Nightmare on Market Street Cheddar with smoky chipotle chilli.
Choose from heavenly Bonfire Toffee Apple or hot Hellfire Sausages to create a delectable Halloween party spread

Spicy Fright Meat Feast Pizza (£3.50 each, or 2 for £5.00)

Topped with fiery chilies, pepperoni and chicken, it will be scary how quickly it’s gobbled up!

Nightmare on Market Street Cheese (£1.35 per 100g)

Some of the ghoulish goodies on offer.
Some of the ghoulish goodies on offer.

Customers can head to the deli counter for a delicious fright with this Ilchester British Cheddar Cheese laced with smoky chipotle chilli

Design Your Own Pumpkin Biscuits (Pack of 4 - £1.99)

Get creative with these baked-to-perfection pumpkin cookies ready for decorating with black icing and sugar strands

Ghost Crumpets (Pack of 6 - £1.25)

Add a ghoulishly good touch to breakfast with these ghost-shaped crumpets, which go down a treat when topped with a range of spreads and toppings

Pumpkin Flooded Cupcakes - (Pack of 2 - £1.45)

Spooky and cute, these bright pumpkin cupcakes are the icing on top of the (cup)cake when it comes to Halloween parties

*For more information on what Morrisons has to offer as we move into autumn and winter please visit the website https://www.morrisons.com/

