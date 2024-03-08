Shake things up with Baileys new limited-edition flavour: Mint Choc Shake.

Mint Choc Shake. Credit: Image courtesy of Baileys

The new limited edition flavour blends the Irish spirit of Baileys Original Irish Cream (17% ABV) with fresh mint, dark chocolate and creamy vanilla flavours. Deliciously decadent, Baileys Mint Choc Shake is launching in participating bars and restaurants from w/c 11th March and in stores from w/c 1st April.

Whether it’s drizzled over ice cream, served in a shake or shared with friends, it's simply mint to be. To celebrate its new flavour, Baileys has also released two new serves to enjoy: the Mint Choc Milkshake and the Mint Choc Sipper.

The Mint Choc Milkshake combines smooth vanilla ice cream and the liquor, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Alternatively, those looking for a shorter serve need look no further than the Mint Choc Sipper: the iconic green liquid topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

The new ‘Mint Choc Shake’ flavour will delight avid Baileys fans who loved the mint variant from 2013, which quickly became a fan-favourite among drinkers at the time. The latest launch brings a St Patrick’s Day twist to the signature branding of its Baileys Original Irish Cream, complete with splash designs and a mint green colourway.

Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimms, Baileys and Non-alc at Diageo said, “At Baileys, we’re sticking to our Irish roots by launching Mint Choc Shake around St Patrick’s Day. Treating should be an everyday occasion, but our latest limited edition flavour offers a completely unique experience to shake things up this year. Delicious on its own or enjoyed as the Mint Choc Shake and Mint Choc Sipper, our new flavour is perfect for mint lovers.”