Search on to find 'Culvert Christmas number one' hosted by Burnley bar Vintage Claret

Calling all Burnley’s talented and up coming musicians.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
A competition has been launched to find first ever ‘Christmas Culvert number one.’ The prize includes guaranteed gig bookings in 2024, professional promotional photos, £100 cash, a drinks voucher and a trophy.

The contest, which is being held to raise money for mental health awareness group Casual Minds Matter is being hosted by Burnley bar Vintage Claret and is open to solo artists, duos and trios. To enter contestants are asked to email a video of their act performing their favourite Christmas song, which can be either a cover version or an original track.

The search is on to find the 'Culvert Christmas number one' at Burnley's Vintage Claret barThe search is on to find the 'Culvert Christmas number one' at Burnley's Vintage Claret bar
Judges will choose the best 10 entries and these will be uploaded to the bar’s facebook page on Friday, December 1st.

The five most liked acts will be invited to perform a 20 minute set at the final on Wednesday, December 20th. Each set will then be posted on facebook for the public vote with the winner announced on Christmas Day.

All entries should be emailed to [email protected]. The closing date for the contest is this Saturday (November 25th)

