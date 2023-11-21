Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A competition has been launched to find first ever ‘Christmas Culvert number one.’ The prize includes guaranteed gig bookings in 2024, professional promotional photos, £100 cash, a drinks voucher and a trophy.

The contest, which is being held to raise money for mental health awareness group Casual Minds Matter is being hosted by Burnley bar Vintage Claret and is open to solo artists, duos and trios. To enter contestants are asked to email a video of their act performing their favourite Christmas song, which can be either a cover version or an original track.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The search is on to find the 'Culvert Christmas number one' at Burnley's Vintage Claret bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges will choose the best 10 entries and these will be uploaded to the bar’s facebook page on Friday, December 1st.

The five most liked acts will be invited to perform a 20 minute set at the final on Wednesday, December 20th. Each set will then be posted on facebook for the public vote with the winner announced on Christmas Day.