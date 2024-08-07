Sauce up your sandwich with new limited edition flavours from Walkers and Heinz.

We’ve all heard of a crisp sandwich. But now - thanks to the ultimate mind-bending move from iconic crisp brand, Walkers and fellow British legends, Heinz – you can taste sandwich-inspired crisps.

The two brands have joined forces to create three new flavours to level up Brits’ lunchtimes, whether they’re CrispIN or CrispOUT of their sandwich.

Seeing sandwich inception reach new heights, the new range includes a succulent roast chicken and Heinz Mayo flavour, a delicious sausage sarnie and Heinz Ketchup flavour combo, and a cheese and Heinz Beanz flavour toastie – all in a bag of crunchy Walkers crisps. Mind blowing.

Eagle-eyed Walkers and Heinz fans raced to express their excitement on social media when the collaboration between the two legendary brands was teased in a shared Instagram post on Monday 5th August. One user replied “please make sausage and tomato…’’ while another begged Walkers to confirm the brands were collaborating; commenting “hey Walkers! Gonna give us another clue?”.

Those looking to get their hands on this limited-edition range will have to be quick off the mark, as the Walkers x Heinz flavours won’t be around for long. All three flavours are available in supermarkets* now in both 45g grab bags as well as 5 pack x 25g multipacks with 70g bags also in convenience stores, nationwide.

Wayne Newton from Walkers said: “We can’t think of a better way to kick start our CrispIN vs CrispOUT debate this year than by uniting with one of Britain’s favourite household names to take lunchtimes to a whole new level.’’