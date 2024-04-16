Salvation Army provide food support for struggling families during Easter school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place each Wednesday of the Easter school half term holiday from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at the church on Lowergate, The Salvation Army provided a free lunch for school age children and families.

Options included homemade soup, a sandwich or a toasted sandwich and a biscuit bar or a cake for dessert as The Salvation Army looked to ease financial family pressures and relieve holiday hunger for families on the lowest of incomes.

Auxiliary-Captain Elizabeth Smith, church leader of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe said: “Clitheroe, and the Ribble Valley, is perceived to be wealthy but there are pockets of poverty with hardworking people struggling to make ends meet as the cost-of-living continues to affect people, with many finding themselves pushed into poverty.

“Holiday hunger is a very real thing for many families in our community and when the lifeline of free school meals isn’t available, costs can mount up quickly and worries rise of where the next meal is coming from.

“Here at The Salvation Army, we want to make sure that people who are struggling are cared for and don’t suffer in silence. People are cutting back on heating or electric use so that they can feed their children and that is not a choice we feel people should have to make. The free meals we offered were invaluable to the most vulnerable within our community, it was the difference to some people of eating and not eating that day and we’re proud to be able to offer this support.”

The Salvation Army continues to offer a hot lunch each week to people of all ages in the Clitheroe community and offers a space to join in friendship and activities. Taking place on a Wednesday, the drop in starts at 10:00 am with toys and boardgames available. A three-course lunch is served at 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm and people can stay afterwards for Friendship Group from 2:00 pm. Bookings are not required.

