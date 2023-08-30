I am a creature of habit...especially when it comes to food.

I have my favourite dishes that I always return to and this week was no exception on a trip to The Bay Horse pub in Worsthorne.

Set in the heart of this lovely village the Bay Horse dates back to 1899 and was once the site of an old farmhouse. I remember going to the pub back in the 80s when it was decked out with red velvet seats and traditional patterned carpet. It was always busy and for several years it was run by the late Andy Lochhead who was a popular Burnley player.

The menu at The Bay Horse pub in Worsthorne offers a selection of delights

Fast forward 30 years and the decor is bang up to date, bright, tasteful and welcoming but retaining the traditional feel of a true English pub.

A £500,000 investment in The Bay Horse was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and the Hightown Pub Company Ltd owned by Chris and Jon Nevin in 2021. It had been closed for some time so breathing new life into this popular watering hole was a real boost for both the village itself and the wider area.

My friend and I had booked a table for 7pm and had the choice to sit anywhere as it was a quiet Tuesday evening. So we chose our spot and perused the extensive menu.

I opted for one of my all time favourites, cheese and onion pie. The pie was filled with a blend of Lancashire and Cheddar cheese in a golden shortcrust pastry served with chunky chips and peas. While I would have liked more filling in the pie, it was extremely tasty and not too heavy as some pies tend to be and the chips were perhaps the best I have tasted in a long time, the proper home-made variety.

The delicious Eton Mess chosen for dessert by reporter Sue Plunkett at The Bay Horse in Worsthorne

My friend opted for braised steak and stilton pie topped with golden puff pastry with garlic buttered broccoli and chunky chips which she said was delicious. We both chose what you might describe as ‘comfort food,’ traditonal warming dishes and you know exactly what you are getting. The main menu is packed with a range of traditional favourites including sausage and mash, beer battered cod and chips and steamed lamb hot pot suet pudding.

For those who don’t want tradtional there is a choice of Hoisin noodles with peppers, onion, fresh coriander and bean sprouts, stir fried in hoisin, garlic and ginger sauce served with egg noodles and also crispy panko chicken noodles which is crunchy salt and pepper chicken served

on a bed of noodles with stir fried Thai vegetables and a chilli, soy and ginger sauce.

For meat fiends the grill menu includes rib eye steak served with thyme roasted tomato, garlic mushrooms and sweetcorn fritter, a rack of ribs marinated in the Bay Horse’s own house rub, slow cooked and coated in BBQ sauce served with homeslaw and your choice of chunky chips or fries. There is also gammon sirloin served with a poached egg, pineapple salsa, garden peas and chunky chips or fries.

Reporter Sue Plunkett reviews The Bay Horse pub in Worsthorne

There is also an excellent choice of burgers, pizzas and salads. I can never resist the dessert menu and this time I treated myself to Eton Mess which was beautifully served in a cocktail glass filled with ice cream, strawberry sorbet, whipped cream and strawberries. The fact there was no crumbled meringue, usually a main ingredient of this dish, did not detract from it.

Other desserts include St Clements cheesecake, a smooth vanilla cheesecake with orange compote, chocolate fudge cake served with cream or ice cream and home-made sticky toffee pudding with creme anglaise and spiced apple crumble.