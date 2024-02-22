Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hidden away in historic Higham, the Four Alls is a hostelry steeped in Lancashire tradition, sitting proudly in the shadow of Pendle Hill since 1798.

But we didn’t come here to talk about the Pendle Witches, oh no, something far more magical is happening in this inn. The food. Oh yes, it truly is spellbinding.

Before I launch into the superlatives this place deserves, I will also add that unlike many dining destinations, the Four Alls will not leave you feeling like you have undergone open-wallet surgery.

The Chef's famous chicken and ham hock pie served with creamed cabbage, peas, bacon and chips at the Four Alls Inn, Higham

The hearty, traditional dishes – I’m talking pies and proper homecooked food – are very reasonably priced and arrive in generous portions.

So to begin, my partner Andrea started with a nibble – black pudding, smoked cheese and bacon bon bons, served with a sweet chilli dipping sauce. They were out of this world, she told me, and being kind enought to part with some, I tried and agreed.

My choice came from the starter menu, garlic and chilli prawns served on ciabatta, resting on warming olive oil. The dish was just right, not too overpowering, delicate flavours with a welcoming kick of warmth. The two dishes, priced at just £4.90 and £6.95 were tremendous value considering their quality and what you might expect to pay for similar, inferior versions in other places.

Black pudding, smoked cheese and bacon bon bons served with sweet chilli dipping sauce at the Four Alls Inn, Higham

Other starters included salt and pepper squid served with garlic mayonnaise, and creamy truffled garlic mushrooms served with a poached egg on toasted ciabatta.

Indeed, this blend of value and quality no doubt explains why diners are advised to book well in advance to guarantee a weekend table. And if proof were needed, we booked a table for 5-15pm on Wednesday, and the place was packed.

To see so many diners and drinkers on a wet Wednesday in February was as heartwarming as the food. The drinks, too, were very fairly priced.

Now, onto the main event. A varied menu offering plenty of choice presented itself. Andrea chose the formidable looking chef’s famous chicken and ham hock pie, served with creamed cabbage, peas, bacon and chips. It was clearly a local’s favourite and so it proved. A generous filling, perfect pastry and tasty sauce.

Garlic and chilli prawns served on ciabatta at the Four Alls Inn, Higham

I opted for the pulled beef curry, served with rice and naan bread. A creamy curry, perhaps lacking the spice and heat hardcore curry lovers may prefer, but still bursting with flavour.

Other options from the mains menu included the tempting haddock stuffed with cream cheese and prawns, tandoor bacon chop, pan roasted duck breast, or for vegetarians, mushroom and broccoli linguine truffle and parmesan.

Stuffed as were, we opted to share a dessert. Our choice was a spiced apple crumble served on top of a vanilla panna cotta. It was scrumptious.

One final highlight was the service. Despite the place being busy, we were served attentively, kindly and on time.