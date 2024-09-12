Our restaurant review this week takes us to a beautiful corner of the Ribble Valley, the Aspinall Arms in Mitton.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled on a country road from historic Whalley and perched invitingly on the banks of the River Ribble, the Aspinall Arms exudes traditional rustic charm, and that’s before we get on to the important question of the food and drink.

The location really is something else for this traditional pub restaurant which also sits in the shadow of the medieval All Hallows Church and the 14th century Great Mitton Hall on the raised bluff opposite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I chose the Aspinall Arms for this latest review because I thought a good walk with my partner and two small children before our teatime reservation would build up a suitable appetite, particularly in my little ones who sometimes can be a little picky with their food.

Beef bourguignon pudding with green vegetables

Indeed, the pub even has leaflets with guided walks from the building, which begin in the field just behind the spacious beer garden complete with a charming old-fashioned green tractor, thankfully de-commissioned.

Returning to the Aspinall suitably famished from our leg-stretch along the river we were shown to our table by a pleasant member of staff in a large, well-lit and airy room towards the back. Being such an old construction, the pub naturally has a number of smaller, cosy darker rooms, ideal if you want to just enjoy a nibble or a pint from what is a well-stocked bar.

Anyway, onto the food.

King prawn pathia in a sweet and sour sauce

For starters, I chose garlic prawns while my partner Andrea opted for the Korean meatballs. Having tasted both, I think the turf won out over the surf as the meatballs exploded with a tangy, Eastern flavour. I always enjoy garlic prawns but I think this particular starter could have benefited from a little more accompaniment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving onto the mains, I opted for the very inviting beef bourguignon suet pudding with a rcih red wine gravy, seasonal vegetables and carrots. The steak in the pudding was tasty and thick, complemented well by mushrooms. A cheerful waitress came with an extra jug of gravy, which I requested so I could pour over a side dish of thick-cut homemade chips.

Andrea opted again for an Eastern-style dish, a king prawn pathia curry in a sweet and sour sauce with sticky rice. She enjoyed the dish, but that didn’t stop her from snaffling slices of steak from my suet.

And speaking of steak, believe it or not, my pocket-sized six year-old girl absolutely loves it. So imagine her delight when it appeared on the children’s menu.

Korean meatballs

The steak was very tasty but unfortunately was cooked nearer to medium rather than well-done. My youngest girl opted for the fish goujons, chips and peas which she too enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suitably sated from our starters and mains, plus a pint of real ale for myself, Andrea and I opted to forego dessert, an option not entertained by my sweet-toothed little ones. They both, mercifully, chose the same – chocolate brownie and ice cream – which avoided any arguments, and which both seemed to enjoy, juding by their clean plates and dirty faces.

At the time of writing, the Aspinall Arms has updated its menu to an Autumn variety. Head along for fine views, walks, food and drink.