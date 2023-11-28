PizzaExpress is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new frozen range, offering customers great value and the convenience of enjoying restaurant-quality pizzas and pastas from the comfort of their homes.

From ‘pizza night’ for families to movie nights with mates, the new range will add pizzazz to any meal occasion, enlivening at-home dining and allowing customers to conveniently stock their freezers with PizzaExpress’ delicious dishes to enjoy at their leisure.

Celebrating a new venture for PizzaExpress into the frozen food category, the frozen launch follows the recent retail refresh of the brand’s chilled range last month. The never seen before line-up includes a combination of both original recipes and recipes inspired by beloved classics, showcasing the restaurant’s signature heritage flavours.

To mark the retail refresh, PizzaExpress conducted research which unveiled cheese (71%) and pepperoni (46%) as the nation’s favourite pizza toppings, so Brits should keep their eyes peeled for the frozen range's American Speciale, a flavour-packed twist on the brand's popular delivery exclusive, the Double American Cheese pizza.

With almost three quarters of the nation picking cheese as their number one topping, PizzaExpress has got it covered with the Margherita Speciale, ready for whenever a cheese craving hits. In addition to these new offerings, the range includes best-sellers from PizzaExpress’ restaurant and delivery menus, such as the iconicPadana and Pollo BBQ pizzas.

Another newly available dish is the Mozzarella Garlic Bread which comes as PizzaExpress’ research also highlighted garlic bread as the nation’s favourite accompaniment to pizza (47%).

Pasta lovers will be pleased that amongst the new range are never-before-seen al forno recipes including the Pollo Forza Pasta, a twist on the fan favourite Pollo Forza pizza, as well as the introduction of family-staple, Spaghetti Meatballs. A selection of popular pasta dishes from the restaurant menu are also available, including the much-loved dinnertime classic Bolognese Lasagna, and Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni.

Jane Treasure, Food Director at PizzaExpress said: "We are delighted to introduce PizzaExpress' new frozen range, bringing the iconic flavours of our restaurants to your freezer at home. Showcasing our commitment to innovation, our frozen range allows our customers to have pizza and pasta favourites in their freezer that they know all taste delicious. From a spontaneous pizza craving, to friends showing up unannounced on a Friday night, pizza & pasta fans can reach to PizzaExpress and know they can enjoy restaurant quality pizzas and pastas every time.”