Beer lovers are in for a real treat next weekend.

The Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival returns to Padiham and takes place on Friday and Saturday, October 10th and 11th. Featuring 24 real ales and real ciders, along with live music on both nights, the venue for the festival is Padiham Town Hall.

The event kicks off at 2pm on Friday until midnight and it re-opens at noon on the Saturday until midnight. Last entry is 11pm. Entry is by wristband, and these are £2 for a single day or £3 for the weekend. Prices are discounted for CAMRA members.