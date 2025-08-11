Picture gallery as crowds flock to Clitheroe Food Festival

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:21 BST
Crowds flocked to Clitheroe for the town’s ever-popular food festival.

Food glorious food, and drink were the attractions as lots of artisan sellers pitched up to sell their wares.

Our photographer was there to capture these wonderful pictures.

Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

