Picture gallery as crowds flock to Clitheroe Food Festival

Food glorious food, and drink were the attractions as lots of artisan sellers pitched up to sell their wares.
Our photographer was there to capture these wonderful pictures.
1. Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Clitheroe Food Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard