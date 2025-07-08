Pendle Education Trust students students are World Record breakers

The students from Pendle Education Trust's two secondary schools were amongst 10,515 people who participated worldwide in an online cookery lesson, with the attempt covering six continents, 42 countries, and more than 500 UK schools. The previous record was held by the Partnership for Health in Poland, with 6,778 participants in 2015.

“We did it! I'm absolutely delighted that we’ve broken the Guinness World Records title for the largest cookery lesson (multiple venues) ever. It just goes to show what an impact we can have when we come together to celebrate the joy of learning how to cook. We couldn’t have done it without everyone who joined the class – so thank you, each and every one of you, and cheers to us!”