Dozens of relatives, friends and colleagues donned their ‘going out’ gear to celebrate the birthdays of Burnley pals Lee Clough and Chris Cooke.

Lee, known as ‘Cloughy’ is a firefighter in Darwen and Chris, known as ‘Cooky’ manufactures conservatory roofs. Along with all their friends from Burnley, the duo were joined by pals from Great Harwood, Accrington, Darwen and Bradford.

The pub crawl took in several pubs including The Old Bridge Inn, the George and Dragon, The White Bear, Wills’ bar and Mellows in Barrowford before travelling over to Burnley and visiting a few other pubs including Oskars and The Swan, Bar Mojito’s and Remedy.

