Owner of new venue Mellows lounge bar and eatery in Barrowford thanks community for support
Mark Birtwistle, who is the owner of Mellows lounge bar and eatery on Gisburn Road, said: “ The support has been truly overwhelming. The community spirit that Barrowford holds is phenomenal.
“ We feel lucky to be a part of it. We feel like our vision, focus and energy has been embraced and our customers continued support means the world to us, especially as times are so challenging for everyone at the moment."
The Barrowford bar is Mark’s third hospitality venue. He opened TJ’s in Great Harwood six years ago. In October last year he opened his first Mellows lounge bar, also in Great Harwood.
Mark, who grew up in Great Harwood, said: “With all the positive responses we have received, the fantastic team has always had a vision to grow this model and allow Mellows to offer its services to other locations.”
Mark has created around 25 jobs across the three venues.
The new Barrowford bar includes a rustic style lounge bar and eatery with bespoke furniture and bi-fold doors. There is a private function room and Mellows has already started hosting live entertainment to provide a showcase to local bands and artistes and customers have flocked to these events.
And this Saturday (July 29th) Demented Disco DJs will be performing at the bar from 3pm til late and entry is free.