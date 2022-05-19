Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on May 28

Nine sports bars and pubs in Lancashire to enjoy a pint and watch the Champions League Final - May 28

Liverpool take on Spanish champions Real Madrid on Saturday, May 28, in Paris.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:36 pm

The Reds will be slight favourites going into the heavyweight clash, but as we saw against Manchester City, you can never write Real Madrid off!

If you’re old enough, here are nine great pubs and sports bars to watch the match and have a pint or two in Lancashire.

1. Krush Sportsbar and Nightclub

158-159 Friargate, Preston. Google rating 4.5 out of 5

Photo: Google

2. Brooklyn Sports Bar

The Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston. Google rating 4.7 out of 5

Photo: site

3. Vintage Claret

Yorkshire Street, Burnley. Google rating 4.7 out of 5

Photo: Google

4. The New Inn

59 Main Road, Galgate, Lancaster. Google rating 4.5 out of 5

Photo: Google

