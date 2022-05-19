Nine sports bars and pubs in Lancashire to enjoy a pint and watch the Champions League Final - May 28

The Reds will be slight favourites going into the heavyweight clash, but as we saw against Manchester City, you can never write Real Madrid off!
If you’re old enough, here are nine great pubs and sports bars to watch the match and have a pint or two in Lancashire.
1. Krush Sportsbar and Nightclub
158-159 Friargate, Preston. Google rating 4.5 out of 5
2. Brooklyn Sports Bar
The Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston. Google rating 4.7 out of 5
3. Vintage Claret
Yorkshire Street, Burnley. Google rating 4.7 out of 5
4. The New Inn
59 Main Road, Galgate, Lancaster. Google rating 4.5 out of 5
