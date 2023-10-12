One of Burnley’s oldest pubs is to be taken over by new management next month.

A spokesman The Stonegate Group, owners of The Ram Inn, Cliviger, announced that the pub will close briefly while the change over takes place.

The spokesman said: “Once the new operator is in place, the pub will continue to trade and operate as normal.”

