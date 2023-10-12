New management to take over historic Ram Inn at Cliviger in November
One of Burnley’s oldest pubs is to be taken over by new management next month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesman The Stonegate Group, owners of The Ram Inn, Cliviger, announced that the pub will close briefly while the change over takes place.
The spokesman said: “Once the new operator is in place, the pub will continue to trade and operate as normal.”
The historic watering hole, which has a beer garden boasting fabulous views of the stunning countryside, was built in the 17th century and gained its current name sometime between 1851 and 1869.