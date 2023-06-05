New coffee shop to open in former iconic Burnley town centre pub the Old Red Lion
A new coffee shop is set to open in Burnley town centre this summer.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST
The Real Coffee Bean is sited inside a section of what was the Old Red Lion pub in Manchester Road, a grade II-listed building and one of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.
Described on the website as a ‘new and trendy coffee shop’ Real Coffee Bean, which is part of the Burnley based Real Big Group, states it will be serving high quality coffee made from fresh roasted beans sourced from organic coffee farms around the world.