One of the dishes on the menu at The Kabin in Barrowford

Mouth watering dishes are going down a treat at new Pendle based cafe and sandwich bar

Newly opened cafe and sandwich bar The Kabin is making its mark in Barrowford.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:53 am

The business is a dream come true for owner Lea Langley who quit her career in the beauty industry to pursue her ambition to run her own cafe.

She took over her aunt’s sandwich bar, called the Little Kabin, on Todmorden outdoor market, but decided she wanted to go bigger. Her search for new premises led her to Gisburn Road, Barrowford.

And the dog friendly eaterie is already proving to be a great success.;

