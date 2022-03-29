The business is a dream come true for owner Lea Langley who quit her career in the beauty industry to pursue her ambition to run her own cafe.

Undefined: readMore

She took over her aunt’s sandwich bar, called the Little Kabin, on Todmorden outdoor market, but decided she wanted to go bigger. Her search for new premises led her to Gisburn Road, Barrowford.

And the dog friendly eaterie is already proving to be a great success.;

1. Mouth watering dishes being served up at The Kabin One of the dishes on the menu at The Kabin, Barrowford Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Mouth watering dishes being served up at The Kabin One of the dishes on the menu at The Kabin, Barrowford Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Mouth watering dishes being served up at The Kabin One of the dishes on the menu at The Kabin, Barrowford Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Mouth watering dishes being served up at The Kabin One of the dishes on the menu at The Kabin, Barrowford Photo: submitted Photo Sales