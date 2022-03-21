2. Crémant de Die, Cave Poule

A crémant from France is made in the same way as champagne. This one is dry and fruity, and wow, look at that for such a pretty bottle. It speaks of happiness and giving. The wine has flowers, pears, apples, a hint of toast and a lip-smack of minerality. It is one of the wines in the online society’s Value with Values campaign which runs until March 28. £10.95, The Wine Society

Photo: Jane Clare