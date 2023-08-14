A popular landlady is preparing to serve her last pint after what she has described as ‘an incredible journey.’

Toni-Anne Mortimer took over at the Hare and Hounds in Padiham four-and-a-half years ago and within the first six months she raised £1,000 for charities close to the heart of her regulars.

She went on to stage more fund raising events for the Macmillan Cancer charity and the British Heart Foundation and at Christmas Toni-Anne would organise a food drive for the homeless and vulnerable. She also collected selection boxes for children spending the festive season in hospital. Toni-Anne said she would be heartbroken to leave the Hare and Hounds but felt the time was right to find a role that gave her more time with her children Dainton, Ruby and LaRosa.

Popular landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer with her husband Lee. The couple are leaving the Hare and Hounds in Padiham after four and a half years behind the bar

She will be taking over at the former Sue’s Sandwich Shop in Padiham Road, Burnley, which will be re launched as Morty’s Cafe. And Toni-Anne has vowed to continue with her charity mission. She said: “It’s been an incredible journey, filled with lots of hard work, laughter, love and the odd tear and a pandemic. Thank you all for making it an unforgettable experience.”

Toni-Anne and her husband Lee are holding a leaving party at the pub on Saturday, August 19th.

She said: “I have been overwhelmed by the amount of cards, flowers and messages we have received, it has made me very emotional.