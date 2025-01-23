Lancashire 35 best pies, from pork pies to apple pies, to celebrate National Pie Day

With the culinary masterpiece that is the humble pie comfortably one of Britain’s greatest food-based innovations, what better day to truly celebrate and venerate one of the country’s favourite foodstuffs than on National Pie Day?

From savoury options featuring a concoction of various meats including pork, steak & kidney, and mince; to sweeter variations containing a multitude of fruits, sugary fillings, and unctuous offerings like custard, pies are frankly unmatched.

In celebration of National Pie Day, we asked our readers where we could get our hands on the very best pies Lancashire - possibly the British county most strongly associated with the golden-crusted snack - has to offer. Naturally, you answered in your hundreds.

Here are the top places mentioned in no particular order...

1 . Bowen Pies Harpers Lane, Chorley, PR6 0FD | 4.6 out of 5 (262 Google reviews) | "My favourite is the pork pie. Good quality meat and crispy pastry." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Hamlet's Butchers Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YA | 5 out of 5 (56 Google reviews) | "The quality of their meats, pies and customer service is second to none." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Abingdon Barbecue Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "The food from here is absolutely lush!" | Google Photo Sales