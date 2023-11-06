A Gisburn independent Italian restaurant has come up trumps in its quest for glory atThe PAPA Awards, the Oscars of the Italian Food World.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

La Locanda claimed a gold award in the Independent Italian Restaurant category of the awards, organised by the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA).

Cinzia Bocchi, owner, said: “It’s always a joy to receive the email saying we have been shortlisted for a PAPA award. We are so proud, happy and motivated to do more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We never have done and never will compromise the Italian cuisine. We respect the traditional recipes and don’t serve dishes that are not part of our culture. For us, food is culture, and through eating, it is possible to understand the people, the heritage and the tradition.”

La Locanda in Gisburn won gold with prestigious Italian food award win from the the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA)

The business was founded by Cinzia and her husband in 2003 and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

La Locanda was given its gold accolade alongside four other independent Italian restaurants nationwide. The overall winner will be revealed at the PAPA Awards Dinner on Thursday, November 9th at the Royal Lancaster, London.

Presented by celebrity chef Theo Randall and comedian Adam Bloom, this annual event brings businesses from across the nation’s pizza, pasta and Italian food industry together to celebrate their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Winship, director, of The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association, said: “There’s something about Italian food which makes it so perfect for communal eating and this award celebrates those Italian restaurants bringing food, families and friends together across the nation.

“Cinzia and La Locanda showcase exactly what we look for in this category – a local business, serving local customers, and providing them with the authentic Italian experience.”

Cinzia ended: “We are so very happy and honoured to be in the final of the awards, and it would be a fantastic way to celebrate our 20th anniversary with a win.”

The restaurant recently secured a second loan of £15,000 from Lancashire County Council's Rosebud Finance, managed by GC Business Finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad