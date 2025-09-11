La Locanda Italian restaurant in Gisburn praised as ‘exceptional’ in Good Food Guide

Award-winning Ribble Valley restaurant La Locanda has been touted as “unmissable” in the nationally-respected Good Food Guide.

The small family Italian eaterie in Gisburn was given a “Strength of recommendation: Exceptional” rating – one of the highest distinctions in the acclaimed guide.

In its review, The Good Food Guide praised La Locanda as “an unmissable Italian in the Ribble Valley,” and commended owners Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi for more than two decades of dedication to authentic Italian cuisine.

The guide noted: “For over 20 years, Cinzia and Maurizio Bocchi have been raising the ‘tricolore’ in defiance of the ‘fast-food, frozen lasagne and garlic bread’ norm still typical of many Anglo-Italian restaurants.”

La Locanda Gisburn chef Maurizio Bocchi, who was featured in the Good Food Guide. Sarah Valentine Photography

Reflecting on the honour, Maurizio and Cinzia said: “When a friend of La Locanda sent us a congratulatory e-mail for the review, we checked immediately. We read it so many times because we couldn’t believe the exceptional review we had! It is the most wonderful endorsement of our 22 years of commitment to truly traditional Italian cuisine.”

Founded in 2003, La Locanda has long been recognised for championing the true traditions of Italian dining. From sourcing sustainable, seasonal produce to showcasing recipes deeply rooted in regional culture, Maurizio and Cinzia’s philosophy blends passion, heritage, and integrity.

Their approach has earned them loyal support from local diners, international acclaim, and recognition from Italian institutions and gastronomic authorities.

The accolade from The Good Food Guide is a milestone moment for La Locanda, reaffirming the Bocchis’ longstanding mission: to share a genuine Italian food culture with the Ribble Valley and beyond.