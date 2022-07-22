Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free food for children this summer school holiday.

The rising cost of living has meant families are needing to stretch their money further than ever in 2022, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out while kids aren’t in schools.

The summer break this year runs between July 25 and September 5.

There are plenty of restaurants cafés and pubs where kids can eat free during the summer holidays.

Asda

The supermarket are often offering cheap meals during school holidays at their in-store restaurants and cafes across the region. This year they are offering kids the chance to eat for £1 all day, every day with no adult spend across the full break.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Up to two under 16s can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country.

Bella Italia

With restaurants across the region, kids can eat for just £1 at Bella Italia, with any adult main. This offer is valid between 4:00pm and 6:00pm on Monday – Thursday.

Farmhouse Inns

The popular pub and restaurant chain are offering the chance for kids to eat for £1 between Monday and Saturday throughout the summer. All customers need to do is sign up to the brand’s email club to receive a voucher.

The deal is available for two children per paying adult and the company has sites in Blackpool, Burnley and Wigan.

Hungry Horse

Hungry Horse pubs are offering the chance for kids to eat breakfast for free with every adult throughout the week between 9:00am and 12 noon.

The company’s pubs can be found throughout the region including, The Phantom Winger in Preston, The War Horse in Chorley and the Iron Horse in Thornton.

Pausa Cafe at Dunelm

Some Dunelm stores have internal cafes, and those which do are offering a great deal throughout the summer. From June 27 kids are able to get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spend.

Sizzling Pubs

The prominent pub chain are offering weekday deals for families this summer. They are offering £1 kids meals with every adult meal from 3:00pm – 7:00pm from Monday to Friday.