KFC is set to bring back an iconic burger following fan demand

The fried chicken restaurant will also be launching its first-ever loaded fries

The ‘dirty’ duo will be available from Monday April 8

Legendary fried chicken restaurant KFC has confirmed the launch of a returning fan-favourite burger for a limited time, as well as an exciting new addition to its menu.

The Dirty Louisiana Burger is set to make a return to KFC’s menu, following popular demand by customers.

Priced at £7.99, the Dirty Louisiana Burger is made with the Original Recipe fillet, cheese, a crispy hash brown, lettuce, gherkin and a trio of sauces; Supercharger Mayo, Smokey BBQ, and Black Pepper Mayo, stacked into a toasted brioche-style bun.

Joining the Dirty Louisiana Burger as a brand-new addition to KFC’s menu is the Dirty Loaded Fries, in the first-ever time KFC has added loaded fries to its menu.

The Dirty Loaded Fries are priced at £3.99, and are made using KFC’s Signature Fries which are topped with Popcorn Chicken, Original Ranch, Smokey BBQ Sauce and Zinger Ranch Dressing.

Kate Tipper, KFC’s Marketing Director, said: “We’re always listening to what our fans are craving and let’s just say, they’ve been loud about us bringing back the Dirty Louisiana Burger. So, it’s back and this time it’s even dirtier, saucier, and more indulgent than ever.

“And because we’re all about that main and side energy, we’re also dropping our brand-new Dirty Loaded Fries. It’s our first ever take on a trending classic, packed with bold, crave-driving flavours that seriously deliver. We don’t do subtle, we do extra, so if you’re ready to get messy, this one’s for you.”

Available from Monday April 28, the Dirty Louisiana Burger and Dirty Loaded Fries will be available until Sunday June 8. The new ‘dirty’ food items can be purchased from KFC restaurants and online via KFC Delivery, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

