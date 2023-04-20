It is the stuff of dreams for anyone with a sweet tooth.

This new Nelson cafe, serving tempting home-made treats like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, waffles, and pancakes, is the very definition of euphoria for anyone looking for a sugar-induced endorphin rush.

Your Girl Can Bake in Manchester Road is the brainchild of Ikraa Riaz, who also runs the UK’s first dessert drive-in of its kind.

The Nelson baker said: “It’s the same business, this time in a cafe. I’ve always wanted one in the heart of my home town and had been looking for the perfect location.”

Ikraa began baking for fun in high school and is completely self-taught but says she didn’t take it seriously until 2020, when she was making treats for people during Ramadan.

"People said they were the best bakes, so I started selling them and thought, ‘I need to take this seriously’.”

She then decided to set up shop from home.

"Every night, me, my sister and another family member would bake for 14 hours a day when we first started. And then we thought, ‘Let’s do something different,’ because as much as we loved cafes, we wanted a safe place for girls, where they could be in their own space in their car.”

Ikraa took the plunge and set up a drive-in dessert shop in 2021 – even launching her business out of town.

"I had quite a few clients in Manchester, so I said, ‘Let’s take it there’.

Customers at the drive-through can indulge in a platter of handmade fresh desserts in the comfort of their vehicle, with people coming from all over the UK to test out Ikraa’s menu.

"It was huge. On the first day a customer posted on Tik Tok about it, which went viral.

"People said, ‘Please do it in Nelson.’”

Right now, the baking star is focusing on her Nelson cafe where she produces stunning home-made cakes and desserts, along with a lunch menu.

"The biggest thing Nelson needed was something different. Even in Manchester, I always wanted to be different with my desserts.”

The secret to her success, she reveals, is “consistency and being unique.”

"Everything is home-made, except for the Cheesecake Factory items imported from America, and the cafe has a friendly environment, especially for girls.”

And it seems the town has already fallen in love with the venue, with Ikraa adding: “The opening was a huge success with people saying we had the best brews and bakes. Some even travelled from Brighton.

"It’s been an amazing journey so far.”

The cafe has been running from 5 – 11pm during Ramadan. Please search for Your Girl Can Bake on Facebook or Instagram for updates about the opening hours.

1 . Your Girl Can Bake Inside look at new Nelson cafe Your Girl Can Bake. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Your Girl Can Bake Inside look at new Nelson cafe Your Girl Can Bake. Photo: Subject Photo Sales

3 . Your Girl Can Bake Inside look at new Nelson cafe Your Girl Can Bake. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . Your Girl Can Bake Inside look at new Nelson cafe Your Girl Can Bake. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4