The club closed its doors for the final time in 2014 and owners, the Luminar Group, cited the long term decline in footfall in the town centre as the reason.

In its heyday the club, which boasted three floors of entertainment, was packed to the rafters from Thursday to Sunday evenings.

The imposing building in Hammerton Street has since been transformed into apartments.

