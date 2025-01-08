Vegan food. Very few culinary categories attract quite as much ire and attention as veganism, with the dietary choice even going as far as to be caught up in nonsense culture wars around the so-called food-based virility of meat-eating co-opted by right-wing populist causes. But it remains a popular and healthy lifestyle choice.

Come January, or Veganuary, many people eschew their meat-heavy diets for a more slick and plant-based alternative for a month in an effort to try it out and test themselves to do something different. Increased awareness of health, environmental, and ethical issues has seen veganism soar in recent years.

More people in the UK are adopting plant-based diets, motivated by concerns over animal welfare, climate change, and personal well-being and, as a result, the market for vegan products has expanded, with supermarkets, restaurants, and food brands offering more plant-based options than ever before.

Veganuary is just a part of this - launched in 2014, it has gained widespread attention, with hundreds of thousands of people participating each year and many becoming inspired to explore plant-based alternatives and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

This surge in interest has led to more innovation in vegan food, making it increasingly accessible and appealing to a broader audience, not just those following a vegan lifestyle. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the top vegan restaurants and eateries across Lancashire for those looking for some options this Veganuary...

1 . Zest of India | 23 Squires Gate Ln, Blackpool FY4 1SN Google Photo Sales