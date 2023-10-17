Iconic Whalley nightclub undergoes major refurb
More than 1,000 people attended a free three-day launch weekend at ‘alta’ in Accrington Road where they enjoyed a line-up featuring I'AM Gallagher, Appy Mundays, Edit presents Defected and guest Ibiza DJs, followed by the 50th anniversary celebration of Northern Soul Russ Winstanley's Wigan Casino Roadshow with Alan King and Motown guest singer Paul Davies.
alta remains under the same ownership, Becky and Jonny Crompton, who met as childhood sweethearts and are married with three children. The couple say they are committed to delivering high-quality music, great experiences and memorable nights, regardless of age or taste.
There will be a full programme of music acts and events every Friday, Saturday and Sunday across all genres, with impromptu nights and private hire parties held at other times of the week.
For more information, search ‘alta live music and event venue’ on Facebook.