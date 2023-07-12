The opening of Icaro Lounge – the first unit to launch in the new £23m. leisure development Pioneer Place in Curzon Street – signals the start of a fun new chapter in Burnley town centre’s history.

Pioneer Place is part of a makeover helping to transform our borough into a university town. And Icaro Lounge fits right into that plan. It is sure to be a magnet for students. It has everything they could want in a restaurant right in one place: a homely vintage vibe, an ample cocktail selection, a book swap, a games corner, and an internationally inspired menu.

But it’s not just for students. There is something for everyone here. As soon as we stepped into the restaurant on a wet Sunday afternoon, drenched from just a couple of minutes caught in the downpour, I could understand why the business is a self-proclaimed home-from-home. It was decked with vintage charm, the staff were friendly and welcoming, and it felt cosy but trendy. I definitely felt like this dog-friendly venue was somewhere to relax and peel away your worries.

Tapas at Icaro Lounge in Burnley includes salt and pepper squid with roasted garlic mayo, meatball marinara (beef and pork meatballs in a rich tomato and pepper sauce, with veggie parmesan), and maple BBQ fried chicken wings.

We went to Icaro Lounge at teatime, with the games corner keeping our two-year-old son entertained from start to finish. But with it’s all-day menu, including brunch, it is the kind of place I can imagine visiting for several different occasions, whether date night, drinks with pals, a relaxed family meal or a lazy breakfast the morning after the night before.

The restaurant serves up a vibrant cuisine. I opted for the Mexican Superbowl, a taste sensation of black bean and sweetcorn salsa, edamame guacamole, sweet potato with pomegranate molasses, spicy rice, rocket and chipotle tomato salsa. And I was not disappointed. It is hard to believe something packed full of the good stuff could taste so delicious.

My partner enjoyed a selection of tapas dishes. He went for the salt and pepper squid with roasted garlic mayo, meatball marinara (beef and pork meatballs in a rich tomato and pepper sauce, with veggie parmesan); maple BBQ fried chicken wings; and a side of halloumi fries with chipotle chilli jam. He gave them all an impressive ten out of ten.

We washed everything down with a refreshing and moreish mango and passionfruit daiquiri, which my partner called “amazing” and followed with a lovely cherry cola cocktail, a nostalgic nod with a boozy twist.

The Mexican Superbowl at Icaro Lounge in Burnley comprises: black bean and sweetcorn salsa, edamame guacamole, sweet potato with pomegranate molasses, spicy rice, rocket and chipotle tomato salsa.

We ordered a chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream for our little one but the dessert gods were shining down on me that day as our he was too busy playing Connect Four to show interest it and so I dove in. And it went down a treat.

Three days later, I’m still dreaming about that Mexican Superbowl, wondering what the secret is to making something so nourishing and wholesome, so satisfying.