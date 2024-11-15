Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dream to bring ‘city style’ burgers to the people of Burnley was the vision that Mohamed Ayoub and his wife Zee have seen come true.

Big Buns Burgers opened in Standish Street in April, 2021. Mohamed, who is Burnley born but raised in Leicester, knew his love for food could make the venture a success, so he poured all his savings into making it work.

He said: “All our time and efforts, blood sweat and tears went into the business.” At the time the couple were making the journey daily from Skipton, Zee’s hometown. They eventually moved to Burnley in 2022 and have a little girl called Eden.

Reporter Sue Plunkett reviews Big Buns Burgers in Burnley's Standish Street

With the option to eat in or take away, my partner and I decided to eat in before heading out for a night on the town. We were given a warm welcome by the busy staff and it didn’t take us long to choose what we wanted. Meat fiend Ian opted for the’ What’s Your Beef Burger’, a classic 100 percent Angus beef burger, ‘freshly minced and smashed on sight.’ The burger came on a brioche bun with crispy lettuce, beef tomatoes, house peri mayo, gherkins and classic American cheese. He really enjoyed it and was impressed with the size of the meal but also the taste and quality.

I went for the ‘Veg Out Burger.’ It lived up to its description as a ‘vegetarian burger with flavour’ and was such a generous portion I could only manage to eat about three quarters. Served with cheese, lettuce, beef tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, chilli avocado and crispy halloumi with a dash of house peri mayo, this burger is also vegan friendly. It was fresh and tasty and while I wondered about putting sliced fresh carrot with the the burger it worked and tasted great.

Other burgers to chose from include ‘What the Cluck’ burger, a classic chicken burger coated with crispy, flavoured breadcrumbs, the Asian flavoured ‘Bollywood Burger,’ and the ‘Dolly Parton’ burger which is described as ‘a busty three patty Angus beef or single fried chicken burger with all the trimmings.’

With a wide range of extras to choose from to complement your meal, we both opted for cheesy chips and polished the lot off. Other tempting side orders include flaming King prawns, jalapeno bites, masala chips, halloumi fries, sweet potato chips and cheesy chilli chips.

There is also a ‘wings and things’ section on the menu, a ‘little buns’ menu for children, a breakfast menu and a fabulous selection of milkshakes, including a Lotus Biscoff milkshake, which I will defnitely be going back to try.