I loved absolutely every bite... 31 pictures of Mowgli's new Christmas Feasting Menu

From classic street chat - crisp bread puffs filled with chickpeas, spiced yoghurt, tamarind and coriander - to two-tier tiffin boxes with rice, Mowgli’s sumptuous Christmas Feasting Menu proved too delicious to resit.

Heading down to their Preston branch in the lead-up to the Christmas period, I was in the mood to indulge, trying their creamy chat, invigorating gunpowder chicken, and their charming officer worker’s tiffin box featuring a pot-luck mystery meat.

Washing it all down with a Cobra, I decided to treat myself with a warm chocolate brownie with dripping vanilla ice cream lolloped on top to finish the meal off. I left a happy (and very full) man.

Check out some of our pictures from the experience...

Mowgli’s Christmas Feasting Menu is £35pp - click here for more details.