A traditional inn, originally built on its site in Edisford Road in 1760, the Ashtons take over from current leaseholder Oliver Clegg in a sale arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

The inn which is constructed of sandstone, and includes a roaring open fire in the 70-capacity bar, as well as five bespoke, ensuite letting rooms, and a three bedroom cottage, has been owned by Oliver for the last seven years, but he has now sold the inn to pursue other business interests.

A husband and wife team are taking over the helm of an historic Ribble Valley inn

Ed was previously the general manager at the Brown Cow, in Chatburn. He said: “Laura and I are extremely pleased to be taking on the Lower Buck Inn and adding our own stamp to the business. It’s a beautiful building full of character, and I know it’s very dear to the hearts of the locals. “We’re looking forward to meeting everyone, and also working to make sure that the Lower Buck Inn is recognised as a top destination in The Ribble Valley.”

Neil Thomson, from Colliers Hotel Agency team, added: “It’s been a pleasure dealing with Oliver of The Lower Buck Inn who has heavily invested into the business during his tenancy, which will serve as a fantastic backdrop to the future plans that Ed and Laura have in mind.