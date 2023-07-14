News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Husband and wife take over reins of historic Ribble Valley pub The Lower Buck Inn at Waddington

Husband and wife team Ed and Laura Ashton, are taking over the helm at the Lower Buck Inn, Waddington.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

A traditional inn, originally built on its site in Edisford Road in 1760, the Ashtons take over from current leaseholder Oliver Clegg in a sale arranged by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

Read More
Burnley's Yorkshire Street to remain closed for another four weeks to allow prog...

The inn which is constructed of sandstone, and includes a roaring open fire in the 70-capacity bar, as well as five bespoke, ensuite letting rooms, and a three bedroom cottage, has been owned by Oliver for the last seven years, but he has now sold the inn to pursue other business interests.

A husband and wife team are taking over the helm of an historic Ribble Valley innA husband and wife team are taking over the helm of an historic Ribble Valley inn
A husband and wife team are taking over the helm of an historic Ribble Valley inn
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ed was previously the general manager at the Brown Cow, in Chatburn. He said: “Laura and I are extremely pleased to be taking on the Lower Buck Inn and adding our own stamp to the business. It’s a beautiful building full of character, and I know it’s very dear to the hearts of the locals. “We’re looking forward to meeting everyone, and also working to make sure that the Lower Buck Inn is recognised as a top destination in The Ribble Valley.”

Neil Thomson, from Colliers Hotel Agency team, added: “It’s been a pleasure dealing with Oliver of The Lower Buck Inn who has heavily invested into the business during his tenancy, which will serve as a fantastic backdrop to the future plans that Ed and Laura have in mind.

“Despite the challenges we all continue to face, the demand for regional UK hotels and inns remains, particularly from potential buyers who are attracted towards the medium to long term prospects of a sector with a real sense of optimism.”

Related topics:Ribble Valley