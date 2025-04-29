A sunny Sunday afternoon in the pub with the whole family needn't break the bank - if you know where to look | Hungry Horse

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sunny Sundays, a massive roast, and a drink — all for a tenner? These pubs across Lancashire are serving up unbeatable value for relaxed family get-togethers.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the sun’s shining, there’s nowhere better to be than outside in a pub garden with a proper Sunday roast in front of you — and right now, a popular family pub chain is making it almost too good to believe.

Hungry Horse is offering a full Sunday roast dinner plus a drink for just £10. That’s not a typo. At a time when most places seem to be charging double for a standard roast, Hungry Horse is staying true to what it’s famous for: big portions, loads of choice, amazing value for money, and a proper welcome for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday menu offers a generous plate stacked with hand-carved topside of beef, tender roast turkey, or a new veggie tart, all loaded up with crispy roasties, mash, carrots, peas, green beans, a giant Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Plus, you get a drink included — perfect for sipping in the sunshine while the kids run around.

And because it’s Hungry Horse, there are options to supersize your Sunday feast with extra roasties, Yorkshire puddings, or pigs in blankets if you’re feeling particularly hungry.

Six great Hungry Horse pubs to visit in Lancashire

The Phantom Winger – Broughton, Preston

A local favourite with a large beer garden and plenty of space for families. Ideal for sunny weekends with the kids or a relaxed pint after a walk.

The Fernhurst – Blackburn

Located near Ewood Park, this pub offers a spacious garden and a welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for family gatherings and sports fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The War Horse – Buckshaw Village, Chorley

A modern pub with a large outdoor seating area, ideal for enjoying a Sunday roast in the sun. Great for both families and groups of friends.

The Cherry Tree – Blackpool

Situated in the heart of Blackpool, this pub boasts a friendly atmosphere and a spacious beer garden. A perfect spot for a sunny Sunday meal.

The Poachers – Bamber Bridge, Preston

A welcoming pub with a large garden area, offering a relaxed environment for families to enjoy a hearty Sunday roast.

The Red Lion – Westhoughton

A traditional pub with a spacious outdoor area, perfect for enjoying a Sunday meal with family and friends in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if someone in your party fancies something different, Hungry Horse has you covered. From classic fish and chips and award-winning steak and ale pie, to plant-based fishless fillets and huge sharing platters, there’s something for every appetite and every pocket. Plus, the kids’ menu is full of great options — and even includes a smaller Sunday roast.

Whether you are planning a big family gathering, meeting friends for a relaxed afternoon, or just treating yourself after a long week, a sunny Sunday at a Hungry Horse pub offers great food, great company and unbeatable value.