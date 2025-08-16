Watch as I try to make a lasagne at home and chat to Italian food experts 🍝

In my video series Holly’s Kitchen, I am attempting to make my favourite dishes from beloved global cuisines - as a self-confessed terrible cook.

For this episode, I focus on Italian food. Italian food is most certainly up there as one of my favourite cuisines, and a visit to an authentic Italian restaurant is a lovely treat.

You can watch as a try to make a lasagne at home, before heading to Stuzzi in Leeds to chat with co-director Brett Domendziak on his top tips for cooking at home, which ingredients to buy and popular dishes with customers.

To end the show, I take on an Italian cuisine quiz. See how many points you can score!

Watch the video above to find out how I handle taking on a classic Italian dish, and listen to what experts in the industry had to say.