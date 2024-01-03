The Angel Inn, which dates back to the mid 1800s, is on the market for £150,000 with licensed property specialists Sidney Phillips. This would purchase the freehold for the watering hole so the new owner would not be tied to any brewery or pub company. Named as the East Lancashire Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) pub of the season in 2014, the pub, which has been closed for several weeks, pays homage to the Clarets as the walls are decorated throughout with Burnley FC memorabilia.There is also a distinctive mural of Jimmy McIlroy in an outdoor sheltered patio area. The pub is also home to pool and darts teams.