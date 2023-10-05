Here’s where you can get complimentary breakfasts for little ones and feed a family for under £18 this half term

Discover tasty meals at great value this October half term at Brewers Fayre as the family-favourite pubs get set to serve up unmissable offers and an action-packed week of spooktacular activities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From complimentary breakfasts for little ones to feeding the family for under £18, make memories with loved ones at the pub this Autumn. What’s more, play areas at select sites will be running a host of activities across Halloween week.

Running across half-term week (16th – 27th October), feed the family for under £18, from Monday to Friday 12-6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy two mains and two kids mains from the Feed The Family menu for unmissable value that won’t break the bank.

Feed a family for under £18.

From a range of pub classics including fish and chips, beef lasagne and a cheeseburger, while little mouths can enjoy choices including spaghetti bolognese, oven baked poppin’ chicken and a tasty steak burger, with every meal containing at least two of their five a day.

For families looking to upgrade their meal, you can add two zombie cocktails and two kids chocolate orange milkshakes for only £10, or add up to two extra kids mains for only £2.99.

Halloween Activities

For spooky fun all week long, take your little ones to one of 64 play areas, where there will be fang-tastic activities, including a terrifying treasure hunt and making your own witches hat, all for just £4.50 for 90 minutes play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For unlimited access across the play areas, play passes are available to purchase directly at the pubs, starting from just £8.

Kids Eat Breakfast Free

Starting the day off the right way, families can enjoy an unlimited breakfast from £9.99 per adult, with the added value of two kids under 16 eating for free with every full paying adult.

The generous breakfast is perfect for those who love a cooked option and if the first plate isn’t enough, you can go back for seconds!

With over 160 locations across the UK and near local attractions, grab the family and head your nearest Brewers Fayre this half-term where you can laugh more while spending less.