Here are eight amazing new businesses in Burnley in 2022, according to our readers

Burnley Express readers are celebrating their favourite new businesses that opened in 2022.
Entrepreneurs have been taking the plunge and making their dreams become reality despite the cost of living crisis.
And the risk seems to have paid off for the many who amassed a strong following both off and online before the close of the year, with people taking to social media to shower them with praise and support.
From food and drink venues to a beauty salon, here is a list of some of our readers’ favourite new businesses, in no particular order:
Undefined: readMore
1. The Hatch Grill and Waffle House, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The Hatch Grill and Waffle House in Burnley serves up sweet and savoury Mexican street food like tacos, panchos, ice cream and 'Hangover Boxes'.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Elliss's, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Elliss' in Manchester Road, Burnley, is known for its burgers, fries, sides and cocktails. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. ICON Barbers, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
ICON Barbers is located in St James St, Burnley, and keeps its customers looking sharp with shape-ups, trims, waxes and skin fades. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Pop of Beauty, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Poppy Parker is the brains behind Pop of Beauty, which opened in Burnley last month. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard