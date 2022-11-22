News you can trust since 1877
There are plenty of cosy pubs and bars in Burnley to have a drink at in the winter months

Here are 9 of the cosiest pubs and bars in and around Burnley according to Google reviews

When it comes to what you look for in a pub or bar, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a top priority.

By Jon Peake
3 hours ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 2:03pm

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a welcoming place that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

We’ve trawled Google to find reviews that mention ‘cosy’ – all of these pubs and bars have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 40 reviews.

So, without further ado, here are 9 of the cosiest pubs and bars in and around Burnley according to Google reviews ...

1. The Commercial

The Commercial on Briercliffe Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 65 Google reviews

Photo: Google

2. Kettledrum Inn

Kettledrum Inn on Red Lees Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 558 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. The Pendle Inn

The Pendle Inn on Barley Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 951 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. The Shift Cafe

The Shift Cafe above The Swan on St James's Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 43 Google reviews

Photo: SC

