When it comes to what you look for in a pub or bar, particularly in the winter months, being cosy is surely up there as a top priority.

Whether that be settling down with a drink by a roaring fireplace or simply a welcoming place that gives you that cosy vibe as soon as you walk through the door, there’s no doubt cosiness is a big draw for customers during the colder months of the year.

We’ve trawled Google to find reviews that mention ‘cosy’ – all of these pubs and bars have a rating of at least 4.6 out of 5 from a minimum of 40 reviews.

So, without further ado, here are 9 of the cosiest pubs and bars in and around Burnley according to Google reviews ...

1. The Commercial The Commercial on Briercliffe Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 65 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Kettledrum Inn Kettledrum Inn on Red Lees Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 558 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Pendle Inn The Pendle Inn on Barley Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 951 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Shift Cafe The Shift Cafe above The Swan on St James's Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 43 Google reviews Photo: SC Photo Sales