HelloFresh has released new food trend data into the nation’s cooking habits

Turkey dinosuars.

Whilst Brits have nailed the classic dinner dishes, with a staggering 85% rating themselves as experts at cooking up a hearty spaghetti bolognese, there’s still some room for improvement when it comes to mastering the art of morning meals. In fact, 1 in 3 individuals are yet to crack the art of poaching an egg, and 1 in 7 feel uneasy at the task of boiling an egg to perfection.

As revealed by the leading recipe box provider, Britons will be getting creative in the kitchen, experimenting with meals that fuse international influences with British comfort food classics, ingredients that boost our mood and mental wellbeing, and dishes that combine sweet and spicy flavour profiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst we’re expected to see a host of new flavours and cooking skills creeping into our culinary repertoires, we may also see some childhood favourites dishes and restaurant outings fall out of favour as we look to balance the scales of cost, convenience and nutrition.

Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, shares the key trends we’ll be plating up and pushing out this spring:

Good mood foods will be cropping up in our kitchens

We’re seeing a growing appetite for foods that boost our mood and mental wellbeing, with 70% of the nation starting to incorporate foods like specialist mushrooms, cacao and buckwheat into their diets in a bid to reap their cognitive benefits.

Childhood favourites like turkey dinosaurs could face extinction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Childhood favourites like turkey dinosaurs, nuggets, and potato smiles are losing popularity as a quarter (24%) of Brits omit them for healthier diets.

Comfort foods will continue to define our culture

Fish and chips (50%), spaghetti bolognese (41%), and lasagna (35%) rank as the nation’s top comfort foods. However, when we’re looking for a quick-fix, over a third of us (35%) can’t resist the classic combo of beans on toast.

Cooking at home is becoming more enjoyable than a night out

Cooking at home has become more enjoyable than a night out, according to over 4 in 5 (85%) people. With cost and health consciousness playing a pivotal role in our cooking choices, we’re looking to fakeaways as our solution in 2024, with a quarter of Brits admitting to using this as a regular means of making healthier versions of our favourite restaurant dishes.

Digital dining sweeps dinner tables

Digital dining is on the rise, with 3 in 5 households using screens during mealtimes. Despite this trend, over half of us (52%) see the act of sharing a meal as a significant mood booster, and a quarter (25%) of UK families regularly dine together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

International influences are set to transform our national dishes

British cuisine is seeing a fusion of international flavours, with rising interest in Chinese (32%), Italian (29%), and Indian (29%) recipes. Dishes like Indian bhaji burgers, Korean Gochujang cheese on toast, and others are top picks for British fusion dishes we’d be curious to try.

Spicy turns ‘Swicy’ as we experiment with sweet and spicy flavour profiles

Over half (55%) of us are cooking spicier than ever before, and as a result sweet and spicy flavour combinations are gaining traction in our cooking, with 68% of us incorporating 'Swicy' tastes like hot honey and sweet chilli sauces into meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh said: "Today, Brits are prioritising value and convenience in their food choices, steering towards quality family time within the cosy confines of home. The quest for restaurant-quality meals crafted effortlessly in our own kitchens drives this culinary shift.

“With this, our customers are venturing into a world of flavours, blending global inspirations with cherished British comforts, redefining the dining experience. Our radar spots a rising wave of conscientious eating - where cost meets mindful consumption, recognising how food powers our mood. Home cooking and frozen health options surge, driven by a hunger for whole, nutrient-rich ingredients over processed choices.