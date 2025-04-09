Get a pizza this: Aldi’s BBQ Pizza Oven returns for just £29.99 – half the price of a George Foreman

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pizza night just got an upgrade - Aldi’s sell-out BBQ Pizza Oven is making a comeback!

On the shelves now and costing just £29.99, this fan-favourite gadget turns any garden into a pizzeria.

Budding dough spinners will need to hurry though as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Designed to work with both gas and charcoal BBQs, the compact must-have features a ceramic pizza stone and an integrated thermometer to ensure every slice is cooked to perfection.

Pizza night just got an upgrade - Aldi’s sell-out BBQ Pizza Oven is making a comeback!Pizza night just got an upgrade - Aldi’s sell-out BBQ Pizza Oven is making a comeback!
Pizza night just got an upgrade - Aldi’s sell-out BBQ Pizza Oven is making a comeback!

Plus, with a speedy 10-minute cook time, chefs will be serving up crispy, restaurant-quality 12-inch pizzas in no time. Even better, shoppers can save a sizzling 50% compared to similar models available from George Foreman—making this an unbeatable deal for pizza lovers.

Aldi’s BBQ Pizza Oven will be available in stores while stocks last.  

Related topics:AldiAldi SpecialbuysGeorge Foreman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice